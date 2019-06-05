Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rocha’s Okorocha and the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, who happens to be the son-in-law to Okorocha, have responded to the media attack by the incumbent governor who has claimed he inherited rot from the past administration.

Okorocha in a separate response to Ihedioha’s talks about his administration had accused him of not having a good programme to govern the state.

The former governor who was reacting to the facilities he left behind in Government House, now described as an eyesore by the new government, said that such comments could only come out from a stranded person like Ihedioha.

Similarly, Nwosu, his son-in-law who has been quiet about a series of media attacks on Okorocha has advised Ihedioha to focus on governing the state rather than looking for excuses to fall back on when he fails.

Nwosu who addressed newsmen in Owerri particularly on the claim that Okorocha did not properly hand over to Ihedioha said: “The people are not interested in your endless streak of excuses, focus on governing the state and stop the wild goose chase.”

He maintained that the actions of the governor since he assumed office, “showed that he is not serious and does not seem to have any laid-down plan or blueprint for governance, except the desperation to grab power.”

According to Nwosu, “the people of Imo State did not vote for him to start chasing shadows. For the time he will stay as the governor, he should unfold his plans and programme for the people. No one is interested in excuses; what the people want is performance and nothing less.”