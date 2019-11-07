Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to claim by former governor, Rochas Okorocha, that education was free during his eight-year reign, Chairman Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Obioma Iheduru, has said he actually starved the education board of funds to execute projects.

Iheduru disclosed this at a meeting with the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri.

Iheduru accused Okorocha of refusing to pay counterpart funds meant for UBEC for eight years.

He, however, said all the backlog of debts left behind by Okorocha had been cleared by Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Onwuliri, who expressed her dissatisfaction with the administration of ex-governor Okorocha for the poor funding of education, warned staff of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) against racketeering and extortion. She said anyone caught would be sanctioned.

Onwuliri also mandated UBEC to ensure the erection of perimeter fences around schools to boost security and prevent encroachment and burglary.

Executive Chairman of the Board, Prof. Obioma lheduru, said IMSUBEB is an offshoot of UBEC.