Former governor of Imo and senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has called on Muslims to use the opportunity offered to them by the Maulud celebration to embrace peace and pray for the nation and its people.

Okorocha said Eid-el Maulud, was a very serious religious event among Muslims, to come up, just few days after the end of the protests embarked upon by youths of the country speaks volume and he urged Muslims to specifically pray for the peace of the nation and for love among Nigerians.

Okorocha maintained that with prayers, God could intervene to make the nation overcome her challenges and equally move faster on the path of progress.

He noted that no nation could achieve greatness with high level of intolerance, but only with unity of purpose and love for one another.