Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has suggested the possible way out of rising insecurity which is fast spreading across the country.

He stated that injustice formed part of the remote causes of the prevailing insecurity and separatist agitations, stressing that until all perceived issues of marginalization and injustices are addressed, Nigerians may remain indifferent to the challenges.

Okorocha in a statement congratulating workers on this year’s workers’ day celebration, maintained that, though, the government and security agencies, especially the Armed Forces are making great sacrifices to restore peace, but the people need to be on the same page for remarkable success to be achieved.

Okorocha who is also the Senator representing Imo West, enjoined Nigerians not to despair but remain resolute and committed to a united Nigeria, adding that the dormant potentials of the country will be activated for public good under a new Nigeria.

He, thus, suggested that political leaders ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social status, gets a sense of belonging through decisions that are all inclusive and designed to address the plight of the poor, insisting that until the issues of poverty and hunger are resolved, criminality will continue to thrive.

He said: “Nigeria can overcome the current security challenges faster and stronger if every region of the country is consulted and involved. The people we call bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals live among the people, shielded and treated as heroes and defenders because the people have the impression that they have been abandoned by the government.

“But if this trend is reversed and every Nigerian is given a sense of belonging, the spirit of patriotism will be ignited in everyone and they will stand by the government.”

Meanwhile, the ex governor, renewed hope in a new Nigeria that will freely accommodate the aspirations of all the federating units, where peace and justice will prevail, insisting that such Nigeria can still be achieved through the enthronement of a people oriented leadership.

He said that what Nigeria is currently going through in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and unemployment, can be surmounted when Nigerians are inspired to believe in the Nigerian project.

He admitted that Nigerian workers have made and continued to make great sacrifices in building a prosperous nation, but are yet to extract commensurate benefits.

Okorocha, however, appealed to the workers to continue to exhibit the spirit of nationhood, by putting the unity and stability of the country first.

He said: “we should envision a new Nigeria where everyone will be accommodated irrespective of religion, ethnicity and social status. A Nigeria that will put the people first, where workers will be proud to work for their country. We can achieve this if we all remain resolute and committed to the ideals of a united Nigeria.”

He saluted the doggedness of the Nigerian workers whom, he said, have continued to make sacrifices without much in return. “We should all be driven and motivated by the spirit of patriotism and the faith that a New Nigeria is about to birth.”