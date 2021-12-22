From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State,Rochas Okorocha has enjoined angry youths in Imo State to stop venting their anger on imocent citizens ,rather he advised that they register their anger by voting out architects of bad governance in the State.

Okorocha who is also the senator representing Imo west at the National Assembly stated this during a church service of the burial of his daughter’s -in-law,Jemaimah Nwosu at St,Peters Anglican Church,Eziama Obire,Nkwere council area of Imo State on Wednesday.

Speaking in an emotion laden voice Okorocha who also disclosed why he did not come with much dignitaries said “young men,I know you are pained and angry,do not vist your anger on innocent citizens,stop the killings ,this is not the Imo we know,I now you are angry because of bad governance but instead of the killings,use electoral prices and vote out bad governance.

He continued ” I would have come here with about six governors but to do that you need an armoured vehicle which I don’t have ,its a pity what the State has turned to.” Okorocha stated.

Earlier during his homely Vulnerable Emma Amaeshi described the Jemaimah as a woman who has lived her life touching the down troden.

“It is not how long you live but how well you lived,she lived a good life supporting the down troden and she would ever be remembered for that.” Amaeshi said.

Also,son of the late woman,Chief Uche Nwosu,former governorship aspirant of the Action Alliance (AA) while appreciating those that graced the ocassion said his mother would always be re!ebered for her selfless service in their community.

Meanwhile, former governor of the State,Emeka Ihedioha as well his his Peoples Democratic(PDP) counterpart and National secretary of the party ,Samuel Anyanwu,Abia State governor,Okezie Ikpazu represented by his Chief of Staff,Anthony Agbazuere where there to show their solidarity.

Others also present are, honourable Kingley Uju,representing ,Ohaji\Egbema,Orsu west,Oguta federal constuencies,Obinna Egbu, aka Obi Cubans as well as former appointees of Rochas Okorocha.