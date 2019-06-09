Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has accused his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, of running the state like a lawmaker rather than as a governor.

The governor who disclosed this in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, noted that Ihedioha’s constant embarking on oversite functions clearly indicates that he is yet to play a role as a governor.

According to the former governor “it is important to state and indeed inform the public that the new governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has not begun to govern the state as its executive, looking at his activities and utterances so far, but embarking on oversight functions as if he is still at the National Assembly where he was, uninterruptedly for 12years.

“He has also been busy setting up a series of committees with at least three committees a day, and has never done any serious thing or taken any serious step or said any serious thing to show that he has actually taken the seat as the governor of the state. And he also seems not to have cared about asking questions.”