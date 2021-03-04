From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is no end to the battle between former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Hope Uzodinma as women and men from Orlu are set to lock horns over the recent recall threat by the Orlu People Consultative Assembly (OPOCA).

The women, under the aegis of the Association of Orlu Women Zone for Good Governance, addressing a press conference on Thursday demanded an unreserved apology from their men, OPOCA and Governor Hope Uzodinma who they claimed embarrassed Okorocha with the recall threat.

President General of the association Mrs Bailia Chibuike said: ‘The most disturbing aspects of these unfortunate incidents was among others; the unprovoked attacks or assaults on our illustrious son and one of the great leaders from Orlu zone, former Governor of the State and Distinguished Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

‘On Sunday, February 21, 2021, some officials of the state government with thugs armed to the teeth, including those in police uniform attacked Senator Okorocha and his aides and destroyed his cars.

‘As if that was not enough, a discredited group that goes with the name, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly OPOCA was said to have been given N1billion by the state government to work for the recall of the Distinguished Senator.

‘Before all these, we have also seen, heard and read about government officials and agents invading and looting the private warehouse of Senator Okorocha, and the demolition of some of his key projects as governor,’ Chibuike stated.

Besides demanding for an apology, the women equally urged Governor Uzodinma to face governance and provide the dividends of democracy for Imo people instead of fighting Okorocha.

While calling on the clerics and traditional rulers in the state to settle the rift between the two sons of Orlu, they urged the state government to take back the N1billion allegedly said given to OPOCA to recall Okorocha and rather expend the money for other meaningful things in the state.

‘We want to warn those behind OPOCA that enough is enough. Enough of their nuisance. And we want them to openly apologise to Okorocha or face the wrath of Orlu zone women,’ the statement continued.

‘We want to ask the government to stop further disturbance of Okorocha and his family henceforth. Since the state can no longer afford all these disturbances,’ Chibuike said.

In a swift reaction to the women’s claims, publicity secretary of OPOCA and Special Assistant to the governor on print media, Modestus Nwamkpa urged the people to disregard the women who he said are faceless.

‘Who are the women, let them show their faces in public, these are just distractions for OPOCA to forget about his recall from the senate, they are not our women, we don’t know them,’ Nwamkpa said.