Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Government, has revealed that the immediate past governor Rochas Okorocha, his wife and other officials allegedly took away 67 vehicles from government house.

Chairman of Imo State Recovery Committee, Jasper Ndubuaku, who made the revelation threatened that his team would no longer adopt soft approach in recovering government property in the hands of past government officials.

While briefing newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, he noted that the forceful approach has become necessary following refusal of most of them to willingly submit the property.

He said the committee would mobilise the youths to assist in recovering the looted government property from the former governor, his associates and officials.

“We will use the people to recover our property, most of them such as the mechanics have already indicated interest to work with us. By the time we move in with about 6,000 people, they wouldn’t have the choice other than to submit them,” Ndubuaku said.

He, however, said the governor, his wife and some of his aides were not making their jobs easy as they have held on to the property.

Ndubuaku disclosed that Okorocha took with him all the vehicles in the government house, which included all the outrider motorcycles and bullet proof vehicles.

He equally stated that the former first lady, Ugo Nneoma took away seven Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) including a bullet proof vehicle.

He said the former governor’s aide de camp took away five Prado SUVs.

“The total vehicles missing in the Government House is 67. Even the 150 transformers, bought for rural electrification were all taken away by the former governor.

“Those who called themselves Rescue Mission pastors were given 15 buses and we have asked them to return them because the Rescue Mission government has ended.”

But Special Adviser on Media to Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, dismissed the allegation as a blackmail.

Onwuemeodo said Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration is riotous in it approach on every issue.

“They have not begun to run a government because they came to power through the back door. They are only busy blackmailing the former governor.

“We have challenged them to publish whatever they are looking for, so that we can respond as responsible people. But, they won’t do that because they are only keen on blackmailing the former governor.

“All the key appointees of the staggering government are all saying different things on one issue. The government can’t fly. The government of the elite and godfathers has never favoured lmo people.

“Owelle Okorocha ignored the elite and godfathers and ran government of the masses. And that was why he was able to achieve a lot for the state.

This government has not gotten direction since after inauguration on May 29. lmo people have begun to mock them.”