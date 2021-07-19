From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Parents have been urged to ensure their children and wards get quality education that will prepare and distinguish them for the task of leadership.

The President, East High College and daughter of former Imo State governor, Uloma-Rochas Nwosu, gave the advice at the graduation and prize giving day ceremony of the College in Owerri, weekend.

According to her the best way to invest in the future of children is to avail them the opportunity of good education that is tailored to instill morals and values, as well as leadership virtues.

She said the concept of the East High College was to provide the platform for the molding and equipping the child with the necessary knowledge and attributes needed to be a great leader.

Mrs Nwosu, who is also the proprietress of The Aretean, Nigeria’s first Ivy League College, said the idea of the school is to bring back culture and character to the educational system.

According to her, “the East High College is set to breed a whole new generation of leaders by reinforcing the need for responsibility, character and intelligence.

Represented by the Head of School, Dr Shade Samuel, revealed how school coped with its academic activities and remained strong despite the challenges of COVID-19.

According to her, beside following all the protocols and guidelines for the prevention of the dreaded disease, the school, employed modern technology and taught the students how to stay safe.

She commended the parents for their efforts at home in safeguarding their children against the virus.

“We thank God these children are graduating today, it did not come so easy because we have to face several huddles ranging from politics and COVID-19. It almost affected us but special thanks to our teachers and our new modern technology ,with that we were able to surmount the troubles.” Nwosu said.

Highlights of the occasion is the award of honour presented to the best graduating ,most behaved and neatest students/pupils.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.