Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, accused his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, of operating 250 bank accounts; as opposed to the Federal Government’s policy of the Treasury Single Account.

Ihedioha disclosed that, of the 250 accounts, 150 were domiciled in one bank while the remaining 100 were scattered across other financial institutions.

The governor revealed this at a meeting with online reporters in Owerri, the state capital, yesterday.

“We set up a financial advisory committee led by Abraham Nwankwo, a reputable professional with a good record with Debt Management Office (DMO). Everybody knows he does not take bribes.

“That was how we found out the state has over 250 bank accounts. I’m commencing TSA tomorrow, to sanitise the state’s finances.

“When we implement TSA, people would begin to have some sense of confidence in what we do. You were asking about my priority, it is fundamental to restore confidence in governance. The government also want to prioritise local government autonomy.”

The governor added that the state government, under Okorocha, was ordered by several courts to pay N32 billion in damages to several individuals and companies thereby plunging the state deeper in debt.

He said Okorocha failed to take advantage of federal government interventions for states, despite being a governor of the ruling party at the centre.

Regardless, Okorocha has, however, denied the allegation by his successor, Emeka Ihedioha that he operated 250 bank accounts when he was in office.

Okorocha, who denied the allegation through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, challenged the governor to make public details of the bank accounts.

The governor turned federal lawmaker said there was no truth in the allegation that his administration handed Onwuemeodo said: “They are doing all these to discredit the former governor’s achievements but they can’t.

“The governor can’t just make an allegation, his words should be backed with facts.

“We, therefore, challenge the state government to make public the details of the so-called 250 bank accounts operated by former governor Rochas Okorocha.”