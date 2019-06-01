Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha’s worry is far from over as gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins on Friday night, allegedly invaded his country home in Ogboko, Ideato South Council Area of Imo State barely a few hours after his rumoured arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-governor and his family members were said not to be in the mansion when the gunmen broke; it was only some of his security details that were around at the moment.