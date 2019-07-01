Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Imo State, Uche Odozor, has attributed the neglect of agriculture by former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as the main cause of starvation in the state.

He made this known during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Mrs. Chima Irene, at the weekend.

Odozor, who explained he was appointed to assist Governor Emeka Ihedioha, to make the agricultural sector in Imo State work again, lamented what he described as rot in the agricultural sector in the former administration.

The SSA, who has worked with Standard Bank of South Africa, said Ihedioha has much interest in agriculture, and pointed out that he would take no excuses to see the sector revived.

“From available information and investigations, Ministry of Agriculture, Imo State existed in phrase in the last eight years. There was no policy, lack of blue print and no master plan.

“Agriculture is beautiful and it is not only funded by the state alone, but also with National and International grants. Agricultural activities at all levels in Imo State should be able to employ the unemployed youths, while the owners will add up to their enterprise.

“The governor has really come to work and he is passionate about eradicating poverty in the state. It is his desire to make sure nobody goes to bed with hunger.