From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Orluzurumee Youths Assembly (OYA) in Imo has accused Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) leaders, led by Rex Anunobi, for hijacking the recall of former state governor, Rochas Okorocha, currently representing the zone in the National Assembly.

Anunobi, serving commissioner for Transport in the Governor Hope Uzodimma administration, last week said the organisation has commenced recall process of Okorocha from for allegedly leading thugs to unseal the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the state government three weeks ago.

In a statement by Sylvester Anyikwa and Obinna Nnajiuba, national president and publicity secretary respectively, the group said Okorocha’s recall process had long been initiated by its leadership and they had formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“On September 1, 2019, we set up a seven-man committee for the recall with following terms of reference: interfacing with INEC for the recall; collation of data, petitions and signatures of the entire eligible electorate in the zone; engaging with critical stakeholders and creating awareness for the recall; ensuring there is a landslide victory during the recall plebiscite; and any other thing which the committee shall decide to do to achieve the recall.

“We had also formally written INEC to inform it of the process and consequently requested the commission to act in line with the provisions of Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution and open a recall register for the purpose.

“The letter to this effect was dated September 27, 2019, and it was received and an acknowledgement copy signed and stamped by the commission.

“Having accomplished all these fundamental processes, we have become the only legally permissible body with the patent to speak and act on this subject,” the group said in the statement.