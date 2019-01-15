Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has insisted that all members of the party in the state will vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, despite the stand of the national leadership of the party.

Nwosu who was reacting to the threat by the AA National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, to expel him from the party for supporting President Buhari, maintained that the earlier position of the party in the state to deliver President Buhari was irrevocable.

READ ALSO: Police nab killers of Adedeji, Ekiti Assembly lawmaker

According to him, “we have made up our mind in the Imo State chapter of the party to support President Buhari and nothing can change that. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states but in Imo, we have made up our minds and nothing can change that.”

He continued “the support for President Buhari is far and above party or religious inclinations and it is a task I and other members of the Action Alliance are committed to and we must deliver.”

It will be recalled that AA members led by Nwosu attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East women rally, which had actually ignited the expulsion threat from the leadership of the party.