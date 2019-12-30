Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last general election in Imo, Uche Nwosu, has returned to his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nwosu, who addressed newsmen at the Imo airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja, at the weekend, maintained that the Supreme Court, which voided his petition for double nomination, has actually affirmed that he is still a member of APC.

“The Supreme Court has said it all; it said I am the candidate of APC, what it means is that I’m the candidate of APC even though another person was foisted on APC. That aside, I have forgiven everybody, no matter what they have done; from the National Chairman to Gulak and to those in the state. What we need is to move ahead. We are brothers and sisters, there must be peace.

“You can only have one governor in a state and you can only have one final court and that is the Supreme Court. We have to accept it. For me, politics is not a do or die affair. It’s give-and- take. The Supreme Court has given its judgment, either good or bad, I have accepted it.

“What matters is Imo State. I’ve said in my statement, whoever wins at the Supreme Court, I will give my support, be it Emeka Ihedioha, Araraume or Uzodinma, I will support but in supporting, if you do well, I will praise, if you don’t, we would criticise you.”

On his next move, Nwosu said: “I have no regret at all. It’s not my first time of running for a political position. I’m a politician and town planner by profession. For now , politics is over pending when there would be another election. I’m still a young man with age to my advantage.”