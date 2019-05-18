Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court has ordered an Abuja based practitioner, Prince Orji Nwafor-Orizu to produce a medical report from a recognised government psychiatric hospital confirming that he is mentally stable to appear before the court.

Justice Okon Abang who issued the order yesterday, stressed that Nwafor-Orizu would not be accorded audience in the matter again until he produces such report. In addition, the court held that Orizu must equally enter an undertaken to be of good conduct throughout the hearing and conclusion of the matter, not just before the Federal High Court in Abuja, but before any other superior court of record. The order was fallout of the conduct of Orizu who is representing Senator Hope Uzodinma in the suit filed by governor Rochas Okorocha against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his certificate of return as winner of the Imo West senatorial seat. It all began when Orizu who was not in court when the case was called, galloped into the court when counsel to the plaintiff, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was already on his feet to address the court. Meanwhile, in Orizu’s absence, another lawyer, S.N. Anichebe had announced his appearance on behalf of Osita Izunaso. But just as the plaintiff’s counsel was about to make his submissions, Orizu interrupted and insisted the court cannot proceed with the matter claiming that he was in possession of an order of the Court of Appeal staying proceedings. While brandishing the alleged order of the Court of Appeal, Orizu shouted, “this court cannot sit on this matter. This matter cannot go on.” His action elicited the following exchanges between him and Justice Abang: Justice Abang: Sit down senior counsel and stop interrupting the court. Besides, you are not a counsel on record in this proceeding. Nwafor- Orizu: No I can’t sit down, I have a document from the Court of Appeal and we have served everybody including the court.

Abang: Don’t raise your voice in court. What you are doing is unethical. You are frustrating the court. This is not a village square. You are not a counsel on record. I have been exercising patience to see if you can calm down. Orizu: The court has no right to sit when I have an order of the Court of Appeal. This is judicial impedance.

Abang: I will rise for five minutes and by the time I returned, if the bar did not control itself, I will use my judicial powers. When the court resumed, counsel to the 2nd respondent, Nnawuchi, who was the most senior, apologized on behalf of the bench. “As a most senior lawyer, I must apologize to the judge on what had transpired in court. It is not right to have this conduct. I want to assure the court that it will enjoy the cooperation of the bar as the matter has been resolved. Take whatever had happened with a pinch of salt.”