Wife of Jeremiah Okorodudu, Nigeria’s ex-boxer and member of Los Angeles ’84 Olympic Games team, Nike, has revealed the extent of her husband’s sickness as she immensely appreciated boxers who have come to his aid financially, while also calling on government’s intervention and well to do Nigerians following the operation.

In a voice call chat with Sports247. Ng, the veteran boxer’s wife, explained that some boxers have been so helpful financially, “They have really tried their best, and they stood with us right from the beginning of the operation and catered for the expenses.”

“Although the operation has been successfully done, we still need money to sort out other debts and bills, I plead on government and well to do Nigerians to come to our aid and save my husband, the situation is beyond our control,” she lamented.

Okorodudu had previously revealed before his sickness that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports is owing to him several months unpaid salaries which had made things difficult for him, hence, resorting back to friends and relatives to live as well as provide for his family after several failed letters and trips to Abuja.