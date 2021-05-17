The State Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM), Chief Alphonsus Okoroji, has solicited the support of the government in tackling the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in Lagos State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the NANDRUM executive committee, Okoroji stated the mandate of the association in tackling drug abuse and trafficking in the state and the need to involve the state government in the fight, also stressing that the state is currently under drug siege with over 2million youths addicted by illicit drugs in the state.

“The National Assembly, through the Joint Committee of the senate and House of Representatives on Drugs and Narcotics, considering the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, has inaugurated the National Association of Nigerian Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM), with the aim and vision to work in collaboration with all the relevant agencies to curtail and fight drug abuse and trafficking in our society. The mandate of NANDRUM is to create awareness by organizing seminars, workshops and public campaigns against drug abuse and ensure that Narcotic and hard drugs are not sold by the road sides and across the nation. We will not hesitate to apprehend offenders and hand them over to the respective responsible agency. We therefore appeal to the state government to support us achieve this aim which is for the good of all citizens by providing us the needed resources to carry out our responsibilities.”

The association’s chairman also charged the newly appointed executive members to be up and doing in order to achieve the purpose and mandate of the association.

The other executive members according to him are: Chief Alphonsus Okoroji, State Chairman; Comrade Cyprain Anene, State Vice Chairman; Hope Ezenwoke, State Secretary; Comrade Ifeanyi Aleke, State Assistant Secretary; Chukwuemeka Agwu, State Treasurer; Mr Lawrence Jacob, State PRO.