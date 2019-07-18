Uche Henry

The new president, Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA), Alphonsus Okoroji, has promised to end the incessant raid of its members’ business outfits by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).

According to him, he would initiate a dialogue with PCN leadership, with the view to settling their difference in order to stop undue harassment by the council on members of LSMDA.

Said Okoroji: “The main challenge we have is the prolonged issuance of licences by PCN. It’s very painful that it takes PCN up to two years to issue licences to our members who applied, when they can do it within six months. One of the reasons PCN raids our members’ shops is lack of these licences.

“PCN’s actions is worrisome because we lose huge fortunes when our shops and stores are locked up for months; so they must fast-track their efforts to issue licences to our members, since we have done the needful, while we tackle other issues.”

He promised to set up a task force to ensure members sell original medicine, in line with the provisions of the law and at the same time, smoke out fake medicine dealers.

Okoroji said LSMDA affects the economy of Lagos State positively, while urging the state governor not to relent in doing anything within his power to strengthen and promote the growth of LSMDA as well as promote healthy living in the state, especially in accessibility and affordability of original drugs in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to boost intellectual capacity of its members in collaboration with relevant government and private agencies.

The association’s president however charged his executive members to be up- and doing and to live above board in order to take the association to the higher level.

The other executive members, according to him, are: Cyprian Anene, 1st Vice president; Mrs. Ige Olamide, 2nd vice president; Hope Ezenwoke, Secretary General; Uche Peters, Assistant Secretary General; Agwu Chukwuemeka, Treasurer; Mrs. Yakubu Bisi Stella, Financial Secretary; Lawrence Jacob Chuks, PRO; Odimma Alexandra, welfare; Innocent Amaechi, Chief Whip; Nwadike Kelechi, Whip; Obiekwe Foster-Egele, Chairman, Finance Committee; Aleke Ifeanyichukwu Chikadibia, Secretary, Finance Committee; and Prince Neto Mekuleyi, member, Finance Committee.