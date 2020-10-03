Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association has reelected Mr Ben Okoronkwo as the National President of the Association for the next two years.

Sunday Sun gathered that delegates that voted during the election that took place yesterday at Margaret Ekpo Convocation Arena UNN were from UNN alumni branches from over 26 states across the country.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, External Council Member of UNN Governing Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Yunusa, said the number of accredited delegates was141. He said that Mr Ben Okoronkow scored 141 to emerge as national president to serve for another two years.

“On the power conferred on me by UNN Governing Council as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declare Okoronkwo as the president-elect of UNN Alumni Association election 2020. I commend all delegates for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly manner that made the election to be free and fair,” he said.

Other officers elected include Mr Chris Nwokocha, National Secretary, Mrs Adora Ogbu, National Treasurer and Prof Anelem Onyimonyi South East Zonal Vice-President, among others.

Sunday Sun also gathered that all the elected officers were elected unopposed but delegates voted to fulfill the constitution of the association.

In his acceptance speech, Okoronkwo thanked the delegates for the confidence they have in him and for their massive votes.

His words: “I am humbled and overwhelmed in the confidence reposed on me which you have demonstrated in voting for me. I commend the Governing Council of UNN for observing this alumni election to ensure it is free and fair,” he said.