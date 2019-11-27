Knight Frank, one of the global leaders in residential and commercial property management, has appointed another Nigerian, Frank Okosun, as its new senior partner and chief executive officer in Nigeria. He assumes duty this week.

Okosun, whose elevation has been hailed by corporate enterprise leaders, industry magnates, institutional stakeholders and other real estate market personalities, succeeds another Nigerian, Albert Orizu, who is retiring after several years of service to the company.

Described simply as ‘capable and humble’, the incoming chief executive officer is said to be a purpose-driven officer and a pathfinder who embodies the core values of the organisation and the industry.

Okosun is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a member of the International Real Estate Federation; International Facility Management Association Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Civil and Commercial Mediator.

Passionate about promoting education and assisting the less privileged, Okosun takes over the leading estate firm at a significant period in the history of both Knight Frank and the profession in Nigeria.