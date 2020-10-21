The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Eklesssia, Rev Chris Okotie has backed the protests raging across the country over Police brutality and other governance issues.

He said: “Chairman Mao once posited that if the people no longer fear your power, it is because another power is on its way.

“The authenticity of that statement cannot be impeached when it is juxtaposed with the history of governance. I believe that such is true within the present Nigerian context.

Yet, the power that now approaches is neither political, religious, ethnic nor even – terrestrial. Rather, it devolves from the Creator who endowed man as a free moral agent. He therefore arrogates to himself the title of emancipator in his quest to dismantle any mechanism of oppression or suppression of the human will.

“The current youth agitation must be construed in this context. It is an extra-terrestrial phenomenon. It is a divine intervention to resuscitate the moribund kindred spirit of the Nigerian brotherhood. To aver that this movement is politically motivated is to submit to jejune partisan stimuli emanating from a reprehensible perennial insensitivity.”