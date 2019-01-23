Presidential candidate of the Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH), Chris Okotie, has congratulated the new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on his new appointment.

In a statement released in Lagos, yesterday, by the FRESH Director of Media and Publicity, Ladi Ayodeji, the pastor-politician felicitated with the new police boss and reiterated his belief that, “promotion comes from God, and man’s vertical acceleration through the echelons is but a token of benignant superintendence of divinity.”

He urged the IGP to be focused on the peculiar challenges of the February 16, 2019 general election, noting that since his appointment came exactly 30 days to the crucial polls, he needed to settle down quickly and work out a strategy for a peaceful election.

Okotie drew the attention of the new police helmsman to what he called “existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation as a holistic entity.”

He referred to the Boko Haram insurgents and the ubiquitous Fulani herdsmen phenomenon, “as some of the factors that have further exacerbated social insecurity and cast nebulous cloud over the viability of our nation.”

The pastor-politician said the management of the diverse security challenges facing the country, during and after the general election should be the priority of Adamu as he assumes office.

Meanwhile, Okotie has revealed why he did not attend the presidential debate. He said he did not consider it necessary to attend because his vision for Nigeria was not subject to debate, but consensus building in the polity.

“In my letters to the leaders of the three main parties, the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Coalition of United Political Parties, I stated clearly that I’m seeking their support to set up an interim government to restructure Nigeria, based on fair negotiations between the different ethnic nationalities in the country.