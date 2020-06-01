The Pastor of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie, has condemned the Christian Association of Nigeria’s proposed recommendations of distancing in the seating arraignment in churches as “blasphemous infidelity” and desecration of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Reacting in a statement, yesterday, Okotie made it clear that he was in full support of social distancing and other safety measures ordered by the government to contain the spread of the COVID 19 Pandemic. However, he rejected the extension of social distancing to churches because it compels the reordering of seating arrangements, and the determination of the size of congregational worship per service for fears of the spread of the deadly virus. Rev Okotie argues that to accept such arrangement is to nullify the redemptive work of Jesus, which involves healing.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, had rolled out the guidelines for the reopening of churches, which he said would be discussed with the federal government for approval, after consultation with the leaders of the other religious bodies. In the guidelines Dr. Ayokunle said CAN recommended social distancing of one meter in seating arrangement, in churches, wearing of face masks by worshippers, 90 minutes worship sessions, provision of sanitizers, hand washing with soap, etc.

He also challenge the authority of CAN to speak for Christians even as he dismissed it as an amorphous organisation sustained by a Christian appellation.

“It is bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ. Arrayed in Episcopalian vestments, they are the modern day Pharisees who arrogate divine honours to themselves.