Rev. Chris Okotie has described as barbaric, killings of innocent protesters at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos last Tuesday.

In a statement by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, the cleric said the attack was unacceptable and a gross violation of their right to peaceful association in a democratic environment.

He condoled with families of victims of the attacks and called on security operatives to desist from turning their guns on peaceful protesters who are asking for good governance. He insisted that those who carried out the attack must be brought to book.

He called on President Buhari to immediately address the grievances of youths and restore order to the polity to prevent further escalation of the crisis. He also decried the destruction of public property, warning that such actions were counter productive and inimical to public interest.