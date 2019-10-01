Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has be honoured with an award of excellence in innovative and sustainable development by the University of Benin Alumni Association, Asaba branch.

Governor Okowa was honoured alongside 13 other Deltans at the 98th council meeting and lecture/awards ceremony in Asaba. The association said the award was in recognition of the governor’s display of remarkable resourcefulness, resilience and strong managerial acumen as reflected in the spread of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the state. It described Okowa as a true democrat and man of impeccable character.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, thanked the alumni for recognising his modest efforts of transforming the state.

In his citation, the governor was credited to have embarked upon over 350 projects, comprising 1,170.40 kilometres of roads and 577.46 kilometres of drains among others.

“Signature projects in this administration include the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the ongoing Asaba storm water drainage project and the new central secretariat complex,” the citation said.

Chairman of the branch, Mr. Smart Edoge, disclosed that the lecture, the first in the series, will be an annual event.

It was delivered by former vice chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze.