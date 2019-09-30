Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has be honoured with an Award of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Development by the University of Benin Alumni Association, Asaba branch.

Governor Okowa was honoured alongside 13 other Deltans at the 98th Council Meeting and Lecture/Awards ceremony of the association in Asaba.

The association said the award was in recognition of the governor’s display of remarkable resourcefulness, resilience and strong managerial acumen as reflected in the spread of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the state.

It further described the governor as a true democrat and a man of impeccable character.

The Governor who was represented by the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko thanked the university alumni for recognizing the his modest efforts of transforming the state.

In his citation, the governor was credited to have embarked upon over 350 projects, comprising 1,170.40 kilometres of roads and 577.46 kilometres of drains.

“Under his watch, Delta State became the first state in the country to introduce universal health coverage with the establishment of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission while multiplied thousands of youths have been trained and established in their businesses.

“Signature projects in this administration include the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the on-going Asaba Storm Water Drainage Project and the new Central Secretariat Complex,” the citation read.

Chairman of the state branch of the association, Mr. Smart Edoge had disclosed that the lecture which was the first in the series will be an annual event.

Edoge described the topic of the inaugural lecture: “Patriotism, National Ethos and Sustainable Development: The Need for Quality Mindset” as apt and timely.

He stressed the urgent need to address the glaring paucity of patriotism, morality, socio-economic as well as religious values of the populace, even as he decried the rampant disregard for decency and due process in the country.

He said the Asaba branch of the alumni association deemed it fit to organize the lecture as part of her contribution to re-evaluate the premium placed on societal values.

“I hope that today inspires ideas and discussions on ways to achieve quality mindset and reorientation on patriotism, National Ethos and Sustainable Development, to uphold the honour and glory of our dear Country, Nigeria,” Mr. Edoge Smart said.

The lecture was delivered by a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze.

Among other recipients of different categories of awards was the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor.