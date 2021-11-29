From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as a visionary leader who would leave behind worthy legacies in the state.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke in Asaba where he inaugurated the multi-billion naira Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat Complex for civil servants and the 8.5 Megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant (IPP).

While the civil service complex was solely executed by the state government, the Asaba IPP was executed in partnership with a private firm, Bastanchury Power Solutions Nigeria Limited.

Osinbajo said the secretariat complex was a major monument enshrining the power and splendour of the authority of the state government, adding that the governor deserved commendation.

He said “despite dwindling revenue receipt and severe resource constraints across all levels of government,” the governor “has been able to provide funding for this project.”

According to him, civil servants require a well equipped, conducive work space to inspire optimal service delivery.

“Public servants require an environment that brings out the best in them, and this secretariat complex would provide such an environment.

“The completion of this complex is another demonstration of what Okowa has shown over the years that with visionary leadership a state government can do incredible things indeed, and am sure this one would be a worthy legacy,” he added.

In his remark, Okowa said the journey to build started in November, 2017, adding that the journey was tough and ardous.

Okowa who said he was proud of the “legacy project,” explained that complex would house 27 ministries, and thus save the state government of the huge cost it was hitherto paying as rents every year.

According to him, the coordination and synergy among MDAs would be enhanced, leading to higher morale, better time management, efficiency, and greater productivity.

The governor highlighted some features of the complex which occupied a land space of 45,000 square metres to include inter-connectivity through a system of voice and data networks, conference rooms, clinic, spacious car park, creche, banking hall, restaurants among others.

He said the complex was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien in recognition of the monarch’s “accomplishments in the medical profession and his disposition to peace building and peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic nationalities of the state.”

Okowa urged ministry staff to put in their best “while striving to keep this facility in excellent condition always.

“The narrative of poor maintenance culture that has bedeviled the civil service must give way to a sense of ownership, complemented by decency and responsibility.

“This is imperative for the integrity of the civil service establishment and the progress of the state.

“I expect the chief accounting officers of the various ministries to institute strict measures to encourage, enhance, and enforce the culture of maintenance.”

