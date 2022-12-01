From Ben Dunno, Warri

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has decried the level of infrastructural decay across Delta North senatorial district, insisting that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration only wasted the turn of Anioma people in the last 8 years of misrule in the state.

Making the observation at Nsukwa in Aniocha South Council area, during its ongoing ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the 2023 general election, APC State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, noted that contrary to expectations of Anioma people that their areas would witness a great transformation under Governor Okowa, the entire Delta North had remained under-developed.

While lamenting that the out-going Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, never had any concrete developmental blueprint that would take into cognizance the short, medium and long term development of Anioma land, he noted that to correct this negligence, APC had already designed an infrastructural growth plan that cuts across the three (3) Senatorial districts.

According to him; “It is a thing of shame that in 2015, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came in the name of Anioma and having been given that opportunity, he wickedly punished the Anioma people by taking every development project to his hometown, Owa-Alero, at the expense of others”.

*But don’t worry, his days are numbered, we have a good product which is very easy to market and they have a product that is still looking for his classmates.”

Speaking in the same vein, Nobert Sochokwudima, the Aniocha South APC Chairman, lamented that for the past 24 years, Nsukwa clan has had no potable water, no roads, no electricity and expressed hope that with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor, the challenges would be overcome.

In his remarks, Senator Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, said there was no reason why the Anioma people shouldn’t enjoy what Okowa’s kinsmen in Owa-Alero enjoy.

“That selfishness, that wickedness, that punishment and despair he imposed on our people in Anioma must end. With all the revenue receipts and loans he took, amounting to over N3.5 trillion, Okowa criminally neglected infrastructure development of this area.

“The way to stop this evil is to get rid of Okowa and his stooge, Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as all the PDP candidates at the polls for failing to look Okowa in the eye to attract development projects to their areas”.

“It is time to tell them pack and go, to tell Okowa that his ill-fated vice presidential ambition has crashed and that his stooge Oborevwori cannot be governor.”

He assured that when elected, he would ensure that the challenges enumerated by the people of Nsukwa are addressed.

Senator Omo-Agege announced the completion of the Ubu River Dam, which was built by the APC Federal Government, and promised that when elected, the state will generate 10 mega watts of electricity through the dam to power Aniocha North and Aniocha South, 24 hours, seven days a week.

“If you vote for us we will bring real prosperity to you, not the one of the “Judas Iscariot” of the South-South.” he said.

Buoyed by Omo-Agege’s impressive record, the traditional ruler of Nsukwa clan, Obi Ezegbunem, said he is convinced that he will win the governorship of Delta State because, “what God cannot do, does not exist.”

The Obi conferred the chieftaincy titles of Ezinabeni and Ikemba of Nsukwa clan on Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Hon Friday Osanebi, respectively.

At Ogwashi-Uku, the deputy coordinator of the APC campaigns in Aniocha South, Pastor Polycarp Kachikwu, said the people of Ogwashi-Uku are going to vote out the PDP because they are distressed, demeaned, neglected and punished by Okowa for nothing, and “so we don’t want to hear Ego-aria again.”

Pastor Kachikwu on behalf of Ogwashi-Uku people presented a traditional mantle of power to “help Senator Omo-Agege to cross over every barrier and win the election.”

Speaking at Ubulu-Uku, Senator Omo-Agege said that in spite of the fact that the community had important names in the Okowa government, the community looked abandoned, neglected and in despair. We must come together to liberate Ubulu-Uku, Anioma and Delta State from the stranglehold of Okowa and his cronies.

“When elected, we will bring water, power and the basic amenities to this land. We will tackle the challenge of unemployment, we will tackle insecurity, we will tackle social challenges and bring back hope to the people,” he said.