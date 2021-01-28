From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State late Thursday officially announced the death of his father, Pa. Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The governor made the solemn announcement in a statement he personally issued in Asaba, and circulated to the media at about 9.30pm.

Pa. Okowa had breathed his last during the early hours of Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba. He was aged 88.

According to the governor, “My family and I regret to announce the death of our beloved father, Sir. Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away earlier this morning.”

He said: “Throughout his lifetime, my father embodied and spread the principles of service to humanity, kindness even in the face of adversity, and trusting in Almighty God.

“As we celebrate the life of my late father, I thank God for the 88 wonderful years that my family and I spent with him — and the impact that God allowed him to have on everyone that he came in contact with.

“We will miss him dearly. With love and light, Papa, rest in peace.”

Late Pa. Okowa was a retired teacher, a distinguished community leader and a high chief of Owa Kingdom.