From Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State Governor (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has commended Igbos, especially Anambra natives, for their peaceful and law-abiding disposition in the state, stating that their contributions to commercial growth in various communities they reside cannot be over-emphasised.

Governor Okowa made this commendation in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by Senior Political Adviser, Hon Solomon Funkekeme, during the 12th Anambra Cultural Day Celebration held last Sunday to commemorate the 31years creation of the state, at the Urhobo College in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state.

He stated that the peaceful coexistence between both states had enhanced developmental growth over the years, taking into cognisance their mutual interest based on closeness, adding that this synergy by both governments had contributed immensely to the upliftment of lives, especially in the areas of security and infrastructures.

Governor Okowa, who also is the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, assured that no ethnic group or tribe would be marginalised in the scheme of things when PDP takes over the mantle of leadership in the country and urged Igbos to come out Embassy and support PDP across the region.

According to him, “as we all aware the race of the 2023 Presidential election has started and our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is very much in the race with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate and my humble self as his running mate.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on the Ndigbos across the South East region to support us to win the elections, as we promised that no ethnic group or tribe would be marginalised or left behind in PDP government,” he stated.

Nze Francis Onuora, Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to Governor Okowa who also doubled as the Chairman of the occasion expressed thanks to Urhobos, Itsekiris and Ijaws for their tolerance and peaceful coexistence with Igbos in the state over the years, describing them as good and friendly neighbours.

He noted that his experience as someone who had lived in Warri for over 50 years had shown that the Delta indigenes are very accommodating, peaceful and law-abiding, especially when dealing with the non-indigenes, noting that this was largely responsible for the love that was exhibited at the event with the rich cultural display of the various ethnic nationalities in the state.

Nze Onuora said the reason for the annual cultural celebration is to come together as Anambrians to showcase their rich cultural heritage, promote sports, appreciate their existence as people and thank God for His faithfulness in their lives.

He disregarded the notion that Igbos are not united rather he said that the Igbos are straightforward people who hate insincerity.

He expressed gratitude to the Delta State Governor (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Solomon Funkekeme and other highly important dignitaries who created time from their tight schedules to grace the occasion, as well as the various cultural troops who added colours to the event with their performances.

In attendance at the colourful event were Chief Chiedu Idams, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts, Chief Ifeanyi Obuseh, Deputy President among other important dignitaries.