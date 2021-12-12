From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has applauded traditional rulers in the state for their collective roles in consolidating peace in the state.

The governor who spoke during the 10th year coronation anniversary of the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelii South Local Government Area, Matthew Egbi, Owahwa II, thanked the monarchs for supporting his administration’s peace programmes.

Former governor of the state, James Ibori, former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor among other dignitaries attended the anniversary ceremony.

Okowa commended royal fathers who were at the ceremony in solidarity with their Ughievwen counterpart, pointing out that such solidarity was needed across the divide.

He said: “When our royal fathers from across the divide, (North, South and Central) work together, then we can ensure greater peace in our state and that is the role that they have continuously played.

“I want to thank all our royal majesties for the roles they have played in consolidating and supporting our peace programmes in the state.

“I want to, also, appreciate all our royal fathers who have come here in solidarity with the Ughievwen monarch because this is the kind of thing we expect and which our royal fathers have continue to do.

HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, the Okobaro of Ughievwen who spoke earlier, expressed appreciation to the governor for his developmental strides in the state, pointing out that “Senator Okowa is a listening and a caring governor who have provided inspirational leadership in the state.”

The Monarch prayed God to grant Okowa good health and resources that would enable him finish strong, noting that a committee that would sensitise the people of Ughievwen Kingdom on the need to embrace agriculture has been put in place.

While appealing for technical and financial support to the Ughievwen agricultural programme, he also harped on the need for talented children in the state to be assisted educationally through scholarship scheme, even as he spoke on the peace effort in the area.

