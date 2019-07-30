Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appointed Olisa Ifeajika of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The appointment letter, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, was issued to Ifeajika, yesterday in Asaba.

Ifeajika would be succeeding the former CPS, Charles Aniagwu, who has been elevated to the position of a commissioner.

Some journalists, while reacting to the appointment of Ifeajika, described it as a welcome development, saying he knows what to do to maintain good relationship with the government.

Ejike Obeta of NAN, Asaba office said Ifeajika was a good choice, adding, “he is a round peg in a round hole.

“He (Ifeajika) has been a very tested journalist; he has all it takes to be a CPS having worked as journalists for over two decade in Delta and other parts of the country.

“I am optimistic that he will bring his wealth of experience in journalism to bear in his new post.”

On his part, Mike Ikeogwu, chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State council, while congratulating Ifeajika, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new position.

“It is a welcome development to have Ifeajika, a seasoned journalist as the CPS to the governor. He has practiced in the state before now and knows what to do to raise the bar in journalism profession,” Ikeogwu said.

Also, Mr Paul Osuyi of The Sun and chairman, Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel, said he was sure Ifeajika would uplift and uphold the tenets of the profession by ensuring major stakeholders in the profession function better.

“We congratulate him and express confidence that he will sustain the media relationship between the journalists and the governor,” Osuyi said