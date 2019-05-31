Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday made his first set of appointments with the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie emerging as Secretary to State Government.

Ebie, a native of Ika nation like his principal, replaces Mr. Ovie Festus Agas who served as SSG in the last four years of the administration.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, and Protocol, Asaba, Eddy Ogidigbegbaje, the governor also approved the appointment of the immediate past Commissioner of Finance

Finance, David Edevwie as Chief of Staff.

Also appointed is the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the 2019 general elections, Solomon Funkekeme as the Senior Political Adviser to the governor.

Funkekeme, a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, was also a former Commissioner for Works during the second tenure of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The appointments according to the statement, takes immediate effect.