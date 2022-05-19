From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Thursday said it is investing N5.1 billion for the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba, the state capital.

This was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, according to the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen.

Aniagwu said the construction of the International Conference Centre had become necessary as the state capital continues to develop into a mega city.

He said the state government intends to complete the project within 12 months and had also approved 35 percent mobilisation fees to the contractor to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

“Although we have an Events Centre, it doesn’t serve the purpose of an international conference centre where different break-out rooms and committee meetings are usually held hence the need to have something of a world class standard just like the one in Abuja.

Aniagwu further said Exco also approved the construction of a Cottage Hospital at Ovwor-Olomu at a total cost of N423 million.

Aniagwu further said Exco approved several roads for construction including the 2.49km internal roads in Kokori and 2km Eku internal roads in Ethiope East Local Government Area, 1.17km Obi Palace Road Ubulu-Uno, Aniocha South, 2km Anioge Street Idumesah, Ika North East, Construction of 1.8km internal roads in Burutu and 1.2km rigid pavement of Dr Mike Loyibo Street in Tuomo, Bomadi Local Government Area.

Others include Ellu internal roads in Isoko North, 1.2km internal road, Iwezue Lane Boji-Boji Agbor, Ika South, 5.2km Emede Internal Road, Isoko South, 3.9km Utagba-Uno-Ndemili road in Ndokwa West, 4.7km Phase two Obiaruku-Umuebu road in Ukwuani LGA and the 6.6km Flood control measures along Madonna Collage Road and 3.6km road.

Other decisions taken at the Exco meeting including repudiation of the Mini sports arena in Koko in Warri North, approval of N543 million as compensation for verified property owners at the defunct Abraka market in Asaba.

Aniagwu also said that due to rising cost of materials, ten projects were brought to exco for review.