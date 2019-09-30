Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved a comprehensive infrastructural audit and mapping of all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who made this known at the weekend said the exercise has become imperative for government to have a critical overview of its academic infrastructure with a view to identifying shortfalls and possible gaps requiring corrections.

According to him, at the end of the audit, challenges identified will inform government policies and actions in addressing complains of duplication of projects, skewness in project locations, poor school database management and documentation, and economic wastages.

He said given the large number of public schools and various other competing demands, no one would rightly expect all schools to be attended to simultaneously by government.

Ukah stated whatever gaps that are noticed would not be due to the inaction of government, but the large number of public schools and the long years of abandonment of the infrastructure in the sector. He said government in its commitment to promoting educational standards in the state, has extended its intervention beyond infrastructural developments with the recruitment of 1,000 teachers recently to boost manpower capacity.