From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kabba Bunu/ijumu federal constituency, Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke, has commended the choice of Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar as best for the party.

In a press statement issued by the Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke campaign organization made available to newsmen in lokoja described Okowa as the most suitable a running mate to Atiku and a unifier that can bring victory to the party in next year general election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement reads in part:

“The choice of Okonwa which was critically scrutinized and analyzed by our party leaders and other stakeholders, no doubt is the right choice that will bring landslide victory to our party in next year general election.

“Looking at the pedigree of the Delta state governor, he has demonstrated unalloyed commitment to the goals and aspirations of our great party through his infectious mien, enviable administrative acumen and political sagacity.

“His track record in his saddle as the governor of Delta state has brought unprecedented transformations to every sector of the state and has clearly shown that governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a resourceful goal- getter who will bring fortunes to the party in the next general election.

“The Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke however recognizes the immense contributions of the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyeson Wike, who also contested for the presidential party primary for his doggedness and forthrightness and passionate love for our dear nation.

“The Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke campaign organization however calls on governor Wike not to nurse any grudge over his non final selection as the running mate to the presidential candidate and urged him to continue to work for the overall success of the party in the next general election.

“We hereby call on all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Alhaji Atiku’Abubakar as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also call on the voters in kabba- bunu/ ijumu federal constituency to vote for Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke as a Reps member in the next general election,” the statement added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .