From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has debunked claims that the party had resolved to dump the G-5 Integrity group led by Governor Nyesom Wike and forge ahead.

According to him, the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarkar would soon meet with the aggrieved governors to put an end to the contending issues.

Okowa, who made this known last night in Yenagoa after a meeting of the South-South Governors Forum – Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the host Governor Douye Diri, said the PDP will not allow the G-5 governors leave the party, adding that contending issues would soon be resolved.

“The claim that the party will dump the G-Five Governors is definitely not true. They are part of our family and I believe there are issues and these issues are being attended to. Very soon the presidential candidate will meet the governors. They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them to go. Obviously, there are many things being put in place to reconcile all sides and move together as one.”

Diri described the South-South as a stronghold of the PDP, assuring that the party would emerge victorious at all levels in next year’s general election.

He expressed delight over the unity and love among the governors of the region and expressed confidence that the differences in the party, which he described as family issues, would be resolved amicably.

“As my brother, the governor of Edo has stated, we are one. In the family there are always disputes. Those disputes do not separate us. We will resolve them and we continue to push on as one.

“South-South is a PDP region. South- South is a place where no other party can contend except PDP. I assure you that in all the elections from the presidency to the governorship, the national assembly and the state assembly, PDP will again triumph.”