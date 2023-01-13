By Emma Njoku

Delta State Governor and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has applauded the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for enhancing unity among communities through the provision of infrastructure and shared amenities for the development of the state.

National Chairman of the PDP, Sen Iyorchia Ayu, and the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, also made similar commendations on Wednesday, at the commissioning of the three-kilometre concrete road linking Oboghoro to Ogheye Dimigun, and a pedestrian steel bridge across the Jorojoro Creek, also connecting Ogheye Dimigun with Oboghoro and Utonlila communities in Warri North.

Governor Okowa said he was impressed with the efforts and commitment of DESOPADEC in the provision of infrastructure for the people and communities of the oil producing areas.

He noted that DESOPADEC has achieved giant strides in building two new towns, complete with housing estates, primary and full boarding secondary school, cottage hospital, internal roads, rural electrification, water scheme and civic centre for the communities of Oboghoro and Utonlila, which have also been connected with another bridge, to foster communication and interaction among the communities in the Delta axis of the Benin River.

While commissioning the project Senator Ayu said: “This bridge symbolises the unity that we deserve in this country. If we link communities by infrastructure and development, there will be greater interaction and understanding.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, while presenting the project for commissioning, said: “Before now, crossing the Jorojoro Creek was by wooden boats which are sometimes pulled by hand.