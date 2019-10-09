Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, threw his weight behind the Federal Government’s plan to re-introduce toll gates on the nation’s trunk A roads.

But the governor warned against abuse and compromise, advising that the project be concessioned to private sector firms. .

Okowa, at an interactive session with journalists said toll gates should not be given to political or filial cronies, but to competent and trusted hands that can judiciously manage and maintain the roads from monies generated from the toll gates.

“Our roads are failing, and the rate at which they are failing is overwhelming. And the economy is going down, and there are several competing needs for available resources. So, there should be toll gates for people to pay minimally. But it should not be the old way in which the government was in charge. It should be concessioned so that the money can be ploughed back into its maintenance,” said Okowa.