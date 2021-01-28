Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for an all-inclusive governance to curb the myriad of agitations rocking the country.

The governor made the call, yesterday, when he received the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Executive Chairman, Muheeba Dankaka, and FCC commissioners, who visited him at the Government House, Asaba.

He said only fairness and equity could guarantee the loyalty of the people in terms of political appointments, projects and the civil service.

The governor said the rest of the country must understand that there was a special plight on the part of those residing in the creeks and riverside communities in the state.

According to the governor, once there is equity and fairness in political appointments, civil service, social amenities and development, it will cause Nigerians to show loyalty to the nation.

“But, once there is a distortion in equity and fairness, you begin to see all manner of agitations. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation and there are lots and lots of agitations and we believe with your office and the people who represent various zones in the Federal Character Commission, it is actually a well thought-out plan to ensure there is inclusive governance in our country.

“Agitations, at one point in time, tend to weaken us as a nation and it creates an environment that will not encourage development. As a state, rich in oil resources, there is the view of the people that we ought to have more than what we have today beyond our 13 percent oil derivation.”

Okowa charged the FCC chairman and her team to continue to raise their voices wherever they found out things were not equitably distributed as it ought to be, saying such a reaction would ensure things worked for the good of the country.

Dankaka said they were in Delta to acquaint themselves with the realities in the state as part of the commission’s mandate.

While assuring the governor that the commission would continue to do its best in the discharge of its responsibilities to ensure a sense of belonging for all Nigerians, Dankaka thanked Okowa for the warm reception accorded her and her entourage.

She commiserated with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate gas plant explosion at Agbor on Friday.