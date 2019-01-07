Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as well as their supporters to embark on an aggressive grassroots-based campaign that would galvanise massive support for the party ahead of the general elections.

Governor Okowa, who gave the advise, on Saturday, at the Delta PDP rally in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area and Sapele Local Government Area, respectively, noted that taking this campaign to the grassroots has become very necessary in order to endear the party to the people.

He said his ambition to seek re-election was to ensure peace and equity in the power rotation as agreed by the people of the state.

The governor, who said that his administration had done so much in the last four years, noted that his re-election would enable him to consolidate on the achievements of his first tenure.

“I want you people to move from one house to another, campaigning for the PDP. I will also want you to vote for all the PDP candidates in Delta and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the presidential level.

“In the last one year, the state revenue has increased and this has also translated into massive infrastructure development in the state. We have been able to construct three roads in Koko and we want to consolidate on these achievements.

”Above all, I urge you to pray to the Almighty God because we cannot do anything without Him,” he said.

Earlier, the deputy governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, urged the people to vote enmasse for the party in the general elections”.

Also, the PDP chairman in Delta, Mr Kingsley Esiso, said Okowa deserved second term in view of the established principle of equity in power rotation in the state.

He urged the people to vote massively for the party from the presidential level to the House of Assembly level.

Director-General, PDP Campaign Committee in Delta State, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, urged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to be eligible to vote during the elections.

Also, Mr. Isaac Wiliki, the Chairman, PDP in Warri North, assured that the people would vote massively for the ruling party in Delta State.