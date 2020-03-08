Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has cautioned youths and ex-members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to avoid getting involved in criminal activities such as kidnapping, internet fraud, thuggery, drug addiction, armed robbery, cultism and other vices in the society.

The governor, who said such actions would ruin their future, rather urged youths to direct their energies toward productive ventures to attract government attention.

Okowa gave the advice in Asaba, the state capital, during the passing-out parade of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ members of NYSC who were deployed to the state for the mandatory one-year national service.

Represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, Okowa said his administration has mapped out various empowerment programmes strategically targeted at the youths, urging the ex-corps members to take advantage of the opportunities.

“I implore you to deploy the knowledge garnered from studies in your various schools, including that from the NYSC, to think outside the box.

“You should not wait for only government jobs. While government will always make available jobs accessible, it has become crystal clear that government alone cannot absorb the ever-increasing number of the unemployed.

“It is therefore necessary for our youths to put on their thinking caps and find a way of engaging in productive ventures, which if well articulated, could attract government attention,” he said.