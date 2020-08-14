Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday in Asaba restated the desire of his administration to continue to provide the enabling environment for investment to thrive.

The governor urged potential investors to take advantage of both human and natural resources of the state as well as its peaceful ambience to invest in various of human endeavour across the state.

He spoke shortly after inaugurating a privately driven ICT center, Westgate Technology Store with a 600 capacity Computer Based Test (CBT) centre, retail shop, training centre among others.

Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Matthew Itsekiri described the ICT hub as “fantastic,” noting that his administration was proud to be associated with the company.

He said the presence of the hub in Asaba will save government the cost of going to Lagos and other parts of world for standard ICT products.

“We are pleased to have this here, it will save us cost of going to Lagos for ICT products which was not the case before now.

“As a government, we are ready to make Delta State a smart city in terms of ICT. I call on private entrepreneurs to support this drive in the development of ICT,” he said.

Chairman of the company, Casmir Ezeudu in a remark, said they will not just sell products but meaningfully contribute to the growth of the host community.

Ezeudu promised that the company will train 2,000 students drawn from public schools in ICT free of charge, and organise technology summit for youths within the host communities to develop their talents.

“Most of our employees will drawn from here. And for a start, there will be free computer training for 2,000 students drawn from public schools because we want to assist those who ordinarily cannot afford these facilities,” he said.