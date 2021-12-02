Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commissioned a N3.2 billion state-of-the-art Sokoto State Advanced Medical Diagnostic Center in Sokoto state. The governor while commissioning the edifice praised Sokoto state governor’s leadership qualities.

“You are a man of peace who is always ready to build bridges. We are very thankful that God has ensured that you have held several positions. My prayers for you is that God will elevate you,” Okowa emphasized while showering encomiums on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who he noted is committed to the Nigerian project.

While describing the diagnostic center as closely-knit with the upcoming State University Teaching Hospital, Okowa applauded Tambuwal for his feat. “I want to congratulate you for thinking about the people, because this is a project for the people and one that the people will cherish long after you have left the government as Governor.”

The governor said he was not surprised of the selfless services Tambuwal has redenred to the people of Sokoto state, saying the zeal was “because you have always been focused and believed in your people and those of Nigeria.”

Okowas recalls Tambuwal days as the Speaker of the House of Representatives whom according to him “understands the nation, humble and accommodating. I am not surprised with what I see here. It is only a prudent person that can ensure this level of construction at below a billion naira.

“Having told us about the equipment inside, I am excited that the new best of equipment have also been put on ground,” the governor further recalled.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the project was a product of consultations with Sultan Abubakar before the draft proposal of an annual budget a couple of years ago.

He harped on the need to further strengthen the ties of unity across the country, the Governor pointed out that Sokoto state doesn’t discriminate against other Nigerians living in it.

“Whoever lives in Sokoto enjoys the benefit of free education,” healthcare and every other services that the state avails its citizens, Gov. Tambuwal said, just as he stressed the need for national cohesion, integration and good governance as against divisive partisan politics.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname said the construction of the edifice gulped N824 million and is equipped with N2.4 billion ultra-modern equipment. He listed the facilities to include ECG, Stress ECG, Echocardiography, and Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology, and EEG.

“Other upscale tools for diagnosis are those for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical Pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Hematology.

All these are housed in radiology, laboratory, dental, and ENT units as well as out-patient clinics, with capacity for medical, radiological and laboratory investigations.” The commissioner said.

