From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sent his condolences to the families of seven women who died in a road accident on the Orogun-Agbarha road in the state.

The women, all from Bonadi, who were returning from a marriage ceremony in Agbor on Saturday, reportedly lost their lives when the driver of the Sienna bus conveying them lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a plunge of the car into a nearby carnal.

Three out of the 10 passengers in the vehicle were reported to have survived the incident.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa sympathised with the families of the victims as well as Bomadi Local Government and the entire Ijaw people on the tragic incident.

He commiserated with the people of Peretoru communities where the dead hailed from.

‘It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of seven Bomadi ladies that lost their lives in a fatal motor accident on Saturday, August 21, 2021, along Orogun-Agbara road on their way from a wedding at Agbor.

‘Indeed, their death has caused a dark cloud and great sorrow for their families.

‘On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chairman and people of Bomadi Local Government Area and the families of our departed women.

‘Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families and I pray that such tragedy will never occur again.

‘May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may their souls rest in peace,’ the governor stated.