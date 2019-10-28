Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has hinted that some prospective investors in Kwale Industrial Park in his state, had indicated readiness to commit funds to the project and relocate to Nigeria.

According to a news release from Government House, Asaba, the Governor gave the hint at the Natural Gas and Chemicals International Forum in Nanjing, in far away China.

The event with the theme “Nigeria: The Kwale Industrial Park Investment Opportunity”, had investors, consultants, Federal Government delegation as well as delegation from the state in attendance.

Okowa expressed confidence that his trip to China was fruitful, adding that the industrial park project had been properly positioned before the international business community.

“I have had the privilege of attending these strategic meetings and one of the companies which is a methanol company is ready to relocate to Nigeria.

“We had a very useful session, answering most of their questions and also asking them questions which they provided answers to.

“We are hoping that within the next two weeks there will be further communication between them and our team…”