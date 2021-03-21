(NAN)

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, congratulated his Enugu State counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he clocked 57 years.

Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He commended Ugwuanyi for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of Enugu State.

The governor commended Ugwuanyi’s vision of creating fair and equal opportunities for citizens to make a living, create wealth, educate their children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.

He congratulated Ugwuanyi for his visionary and pragmatic governance, which had seen over 680 kilometres of roads constructed largely in the rural areas of the state.

Okowa said that it was heartwarming to note that the governor had through hard work, discipline and a masterfully conceived vision won the admiration and respect of Enugu State people and the nation.

“Your focus and commitment to the growth and development of your state, especially rural communities, have been greatly acknowledged.

“I must thank the peace-loving people of Enugu State for their cooperation with you in the nearly six years of your administration.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a man of peace, a seasoned administrator and my brother governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he turns 57 years.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to your state and mankind,” he said.