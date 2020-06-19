Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday in Asaba inaugurated a seven-man judicial panel of einquiry to establish the ownership of Okpe-Urhobo forest reserve.

The area, especially the purported de-reserved area, has been under dispute between the host communities of two different ethnic nationalities of Urhobo and Itsekiri, for a long time.

The panel, according to the governor, would determine the status of the forest reserve following reported tension between the host communities.

He said the enquiry was to prevent the situation from escalating into a full blown conflict, adding that the panel would receive presentations from all parties involved, in addition to dispassionate investigation of the existing legal instruments, including gazettes, survey maps, documents and others, relating to the real estate.

He said the panel had four weeks to submit its report, adding that the body was made up of “persons with unblemished character, unassailable integrity, vast knowledge/experience in the public service and without vested interests in the dispute.

Members of the panel are Abednego Ekoko, Okey Ofili, Okeoghene Osiawa, Dashuwar Abuja (representing the Commissioner of Police), Weng Chollom (representing the director, State Security Services) and Jerome Morka, who will serve as member/secretary.