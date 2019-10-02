FOR the nation to make further progress and the speed of sustainable development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has stressed the need to de-emphasis regional, ethnic and religious divides.

He harped on the need to strengthen the unity and bond as Nigerians. He called for concerted effort by all to foster growth and development in every part of the country, insisting on the need to have a sense of belonging as members of one family.

“Fifty-nine years in the life of any human being or entity is a remarkable point to acknowledge and take stock.

Okowa urged Nigerians not be disillusioned by current challenges but to rekindle hope in the nation.

On his part, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, urged Nigerians, especially leaders, to put national interest above all egocentric concepts that have been retarding the progress of the country.

“There’s the need to change our orientation to put national interest first above all egocentric concepts that negate the progress of the nation.”